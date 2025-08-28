BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Long live Irinthia (Irinthian national anthem from the novel "The Queen's Game")
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 3 weeks ago

Гимн Айринтии из романа "Игра королевы" http://yun.complife.info/queensgame1-...

Lyrics:

Long live Irinthia! Long live Irinthia, Land of the proud and the dignified, Freshed by the streaming breeze, washed by the gleaming seas, Warmed by the tender beams of golden sunlight! Brave and illustrious, just and industrious, Faithful and generous, ancient and new, With meadows flowering, with castles towering, Long live, our Motherland, we're singing to you! Long live your warriors, stalwart and glorious, Long live your artisans, skillful and keen! Flourish in clarity, peace and prosperity! Long live Irinthia and God save the King/Queen!

Keywords
musicsci fifiction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy