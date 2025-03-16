BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran Demonstrated Upgraded Bavar-373: Escalating Tensions or Strengthening Deterrence?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
151 views • 6 months ago

Iran has just showcased its upgraded Bavar-373 long-range air defense system, a homegrown marvel with a 300+ kilometer range and the ability to tackle everything from drones to ballistic missiles. Unveiled during the 'Eqtedar' drills in February 2025 and set for an official debut on March 15, this system is Tehran’s answer to sanctions and regional threats—boasting capabilities that rival Russia’s S-400. But what does this mean for the Middle East? In this video, we dive into the Bavar-373’s technical leaps, from its Sayyad-4B missile to its multi-target tracking, and explore how it stacks up against Israel’s Arrow, Saudi Arabia’s Patriot, and Turkey’s S-400 systems. With tensions simmering after Israeli strikes and U.S. diplomatic standoffs, is Iran’s new shield a bold deterrence move or a spark for a regional arms race? Join us as we unpack the strategic implications, Iran’s self-reliance push, and the unanswered question: can it truly hold up against advanced Western tech?

Paypal account:

https://www.paypal.me/dungtransport

Become a Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/dungtranmilitary

Mirrored - Arctic Vanguard


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranair defense systemdemonstrated upgraded bavar-373
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy