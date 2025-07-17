© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecies | WARFARE AND THE PEOPLE SURROUNDING TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 2 months ago
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Amanda Grace Prayer
8:53 - 9:14
9:55 - 10:10
54:17 - 1:22:51
https://www.youtube.com/live/tpRDIhm7bSw?si=LAb3w3xcQyuXTA-Z
Charlie Shamp July 14, 2025
Word from November 10, 2018
The Pam Bondi Prophecy from 2018 | Prophet Charlie Shamp
https://youtu.be/JRkIkuD5MBE
Amanda Grace July 15, 2025
https://youtu.be/djeG5QnnuGU?si=92-FEO4tvs34akDa
Julie Green Delivered July 14, 2025 received on July 6, 2025
BEHIND THE SCENES YOUR ENEMIES ARE GIVING THEMSELVES AWAY
10:59 - 16:43
https://rumble.com/v6w5lww-behind-the-scenes-your-enemies-are-giving-themselves-away.html
Caroline Dennis July 9, 2025
12:55 - 23:37
https://youtu.be/6po_QdFHeMo?si=kFKIFe6wMULvilec
Robin D Bullock Church International July 13, 2025
3:16:28l - 3:20:22
3:21:04 - 3:33:29
https://www.youtube.com/live/5GEFD_uI0iU?si=6735bknIJcyj3DUw
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour July 15, 2025
57:45 - 1:01:58
https://youtu.be/iK-NyF8-hlI?si=eAOe4CUkA_vdUSPf
Chuck Pierce February 22, 2025
33:57 - 47:48
https://rumble.com/v6pjfpo-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
Tim Sheets July 13, 2025
0-1:23
1:56 - 7:02
18:57 - 25:12
https://youtu.be/qcgA-b6ba3A?si=UsNqty_Op5DT6jnn
Mike Thompson
1:04:50 - 1:07:07
https://www.youtube.com/live/OYXqZDBKNNM?si=05t5AQvH2sH3Gdv-
Dutch Sheets July 11, 2025
0 - 11:53
https://youtu.be/7OhSOgXINSY?si=wb2FM2cnePMI7G0h
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Amanda Grace Prayer
8:53 - 9:14
9:55 - 10:10
54:17 - 1:22:51
https://www.youtube.com/live/tpRDIhm7bSw?si=LAb3w3xcQyuXTA-Z
Charlie Shamp July 14, 2025
Word from November 10, 2018
The Pam Bondi Prophecy from 2018 | Prophet Charlie Shamp
https://youtu.be/JRkIkuD5MBE
Amanda Grace July 15, 2025
https://youtu.be/djeG5QnnuGU?si=92-FEO4tvs34akDa
Julie Green Delivered July 14, 2025 received on July 6, 2025
BEHIND THE SCENES YOUR ENEMIES ARE GIVING THEMSELVES AWAY
10:59 - 16:43
https://rumble.com/v6w5lww-behind-the-scenes-your-enemies-are-giving-themselves-away.html
Caroline Dennis July 9, 2025
12:55 - 23:37
https://youtu.be/6po_QdFHeMo?si=kFKIFe6wMULvilec
Robin D Bullock Church International July 13, 2025
3:16:28l - 3:20:22
3:21:04 - 3:33:29
https://www.youtube.com/live/5GEFD_uI0iU?si=6735bknIJcyj3DUw
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour July 15, 2025
57:45 - 1:01:58
https://youtu.be/iK-NyF8-hlI?si=eAOe4CUkA_vdUSPf
Chuck Pierce February 22, 2025
33:57 - 47:48
https://rumble.com/v6pjfpo-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
Tim Sheets July 13, 2025
0-1:23
1:56 - 7:02
18:57 - 25:12
https://youtu.be/qcgA-b6ba3A?si=UsNqty_Op5DT6jnn
Mike Thompson
1:04:50 - 1:07:07
https://www.youtube.com/live/OYXqZDBKNNM?si=05t5AQvH2sH3Gdv-
Dutch Sheets July 11, 2025
0 - 11:53
https://youtu.be/7OhSOgXINSY?si=wb2FM2cnePMI7G0h
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.