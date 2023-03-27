White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0111 - Diane Pranske - Clay pleads guilty

Diane had just arrived home after going grocery shopping, when Clay, a career criminal who was burglarizing her home for the second time, threatened her with a hammer, before kidnapping her and locking her in the trunk of her car. He then stole money from an ATM, before bringing her to a separate location and raping her multiple times. He tortured and strangled her, before dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire, walking away as she burned alive. Diane managed to walk to a nearby McDonald’s, whose staff called for help. Diane was in the hospital for 9 months, including 3 months in intensive care, enduring multiple surgeries, skin grafts, and organ failure. She suffered 3rd° burns over 1/3 of her body, is now legally blind , confined to a wheelchair, and will need living assistance for the rest of her life.

