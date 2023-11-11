Anandamayi Ma - Selected Teachings and Pointers for Meditation - The Light that is Eternal can never be extinguished. By this Light you behold the outer light and everything in the Universe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anandamayi Ma - Selected Teachings and Pointers for Meditationhttps://rumble.com/v3uorqy-anandamayi-ma-selected-teachings-and-pointers-for-meditation.html
Know Thyself - Beyond (the) Mind - Ibn 'Arabî (1165-1240). An explanation of the Oneness of Being
https://rumble.com/v3ir5qg-know-thyself-beyond-the-mind-ibn-arab-1165-1240.-an-explanation-of-the-onen.html
The Path Of Centering Prayer - The Root of Prayer Is Interior Silence
https://rumble.com/v3h325m-the-path-of-centering-prayer-the-root-of-prayer-is-interior-silence.html