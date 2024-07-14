© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forget about the movie. There was just an assassination attempt on Doanld Trump. We need real chariots of fire to protect this nation, to protect our leaders, and to protect us. God protected him, but we his supporters need to walk in that protection as well. Also, the deep state wants him dead, and they'll take out as many of us as they need to in order to accomplish this goal. We cannot respond in kind, but do as Elisha did, capture the enemy and send them back to their master defeated with their tails between their legs.