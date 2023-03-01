Glenn Beck | Why is the Left Admitting to the COVID lab leak NOW?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn: Why is the left admitting to the COVID lab leak NOW?
The U.S. Department of Energy recently admitted — with ‘low confidence’ — that it believes the COVID-19 pandemic likely DID begin with a lab leak in Wuhan, China (shocking!). So, has our federal government grown SO large that it’s now commonplace for the Department of ENERGY to be investigating COVID-19’s origins? And, perhaps more importantly, why is the U.S. government choosing to admit the lab leak theory’s validity NOW? Glenn gives his own theory as to why the Biden administration suddenly seems A-OK with blaming China…
