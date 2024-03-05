NWO: COVID-19 criminals must be held accountable for the deaths of millions!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Stew Peters.
Stew interviews Jim Ferguson, a British conservative talk show host, on the national governments and the World Economic Forum’s COVID-19 vaccine push. This bioweapon has mass murdered at least 20 million victims worldwide.
The World Economic Forum is a mouthpiece for the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.
Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].
"If
the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will
fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy." General
Lafayette under President George Washington