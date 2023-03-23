X22 REPORT Ep. 3026b - [DS] Backed Into A Corner, Optics Are Important, They All Lose, Retribution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3026b - March 22, 2023
[DS] Backed Into A Corner, Optics Are Important, They All Lose, Retribution
The [DS] is panicking, their plan failed, they wanted a shocking arrest and they did not get it, Trump countered their plan. The DA is now struggling with the case against Trump and the world is figuring out that their is no case. The [DS] is now shifting gears and pushing the crimes to Jack Smith's case but this will fail. Optics are important, the [DS] is backed into a corner and they are losing in the court of public opinion, retribution is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!