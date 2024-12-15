BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
T. A. McMahon - The Doctrine of Salvation
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
12 views • 6 months ago

More about our Annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference


Watch the Conference Live or Later:


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


T. A. McMahon is president of The Berean Call ministry, editor-in-chief and contributing writer for The Berean Call newsletter, co-author of The Seduction of Christianity, America: The Sorcerer’s New Apprentice, Understand the Times, and author of Showtime for the Sheep? and Temporal Delusion. Holder of a master’s degree in communications, he has researched and written numerous documentaries and scripted several feature films. His writing/producing for Christian videos includes The Cult Explosion; The God Makers; The New Age: Pathway to Paradise?; The Evolution Conspiracy; A Woman Rides the Beast; Israel, Islam & Armageddon; and Psychology and the Church.


The Berean Call’s website: www.thebereancall.org

TBC online store: store.thebereancall.org


Videos will also be posted on these platforms:


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall


Join us on Social Media:


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Substack: https://thebereancall.substack.com

X: https://x.com/thebereancall

