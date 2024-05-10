The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 05.09.24 | The Lord Chose You!!! "I Wouldn't Leave It Up to the States. I Believe That We Should Leave (Abortion) It Up to the Woman Even If Its Full Term."

*****************************************

UPDATE #1 - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | "I Believe That We Should Leave (Abortion) It Up to the Woman Even If Its Full Term." - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4u7qt3-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-i-wouldnt-leave-it-up-to-the-states.-i.html

*****************************************

UPDATE #2 - Cloward–Piven Strategy | Intentional Demolition of U.S. Economy? The Strategy Outlined 1966 by Columbia University's Richard Cloward & Frances Fox Piven. "Redistributing Income Through the Federal Government." - Path to CBDCs - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4u552x-clowardpiven-strategy-intentional-demolition-of-u.s.-economy.html





*****************************************

UPDATE #3 - Peter Navarro | "They Weren't Clear With Him (Trump), They Made Him Think It Was a True Vaccine, When It's Not. It's mRNA Technology." | Navarro to Be Released from Prison 7/17/24 | Support Navarro At: GiveSendGo.com/Navarro - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4u05y6-peter-navarro-they-werent-clear-with-him-trump-they.html





*****************************************

UPDATE #4 - Countdown Clock | "King Charles Helped Turn On a Climate Clock, Counting Down the Seconds to 2030." - June 28th 2023 + White House "U.S. & Leaders Came Together to Recommit to the 2030 Agenda." - White House (9/20/23) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4tx4xu-countdown-clock-king-charles-helped-turn-on-a-climate-clock.html





*****************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950