Navigating the News in a Censored World - Special Guest Zak Paine
Our Amazing Grace
13 views • 04/25/2023

Since 2018, Zak Paine has been the host of Red Pill News on RedPill78, exposing corruption, revealing truth and helping his audience to stay positive in the wake of overwhelming adversity. Red Pill News airs in various forms 6 days a week and features breaking news, deep dive topics and engaging interviews with courageous and important voices in the larger conservative movement. Zak is also a cohost on Badlands Media three days a week.Show more


Links referenced in this episode:


Film to real life: East Palestine derailment reflects Ohio movie https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/film-to-real-life-east-palestine-derailment-reflects-ohio-movie/


Ohio's Apocalyptic Chemical Disaster Rages On https://prophecyupdate.blogspot.com/2023/02/ohios-apocalyptic-chemical-disaster.html


J.D. Vance releases statement on East Palestine train derailment aftermath https://www.wfmj.com/story/48374552/jd-vance-releases-statement-on-east-palestine-train-derailment-aftermath


Links for Zak Paine:

http://www.redpill78news.com

https://twitter.com/RedPill78

https://truthsocial.com/@RedPill78

https://rumble.com/c/RedPill78

https://rumble.com/c/BadlandsMedia


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


