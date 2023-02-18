© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.18 Who is Miles Guo? ChatGPT has different answers between Traditional Chinese (Out of Mainland of CHina) and Simplified Chinese (Mainland of China) Version. When all humans were praising ChatGPT it has been already controlled by the CCP. And the ChatGPT stole a country in a second, it’s called the New Federal State of China.
谁是Miles 郭？中文繁体版和简体版有完全不同的答案。全人类都在吹捧ChatGPT的时候, 就已经被共产党拿下了. ChatGPT一秒之间就把一个国家给偷走了, 那叫新中国联邦.