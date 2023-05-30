BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn’s POWERFUL Memorial Day message ‘The BEST OF US ALL’
High Hopes
183 views • 05/30/2023

Glenn Beck


May 29, 2023


This Memorial Day, Glenn asks you to put yourselves in the shoes of a Gold Star family member who just received the most unimaginable news: Your child gave his or her life defending this nation and our freedoms. This powerful message reminds us that while we’re enjoying the long weekend — maybe with some hot dogs or swimming in the pool — it’s vital to remember that Memorial Day carries with it a sacredness that most of us just cannot understand: ‘Memorial Day is for reverence. And honoring those who sacrificed everything to ensure the American way of life endures forever.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpaLxJjaePs

