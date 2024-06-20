UNUSUAL! Hezbollah Hudhud drone bring home sensitive Israeli military information

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hezbollah's Hudhud #hoopoe drone carry out reconnaissance missions on Israeli most sensitive installations, Haifa military base and Rafael military-industrial complex. The drones documented three types of potential targets and brought home the necessary information indicating Hezbollah's increased seriousness in targeting.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/