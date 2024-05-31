BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Department of Homeland Security paid a Visit to the Home of a USMC Veteran, over his Comments on Twitter about Israel.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
11 months ago

Description found with video:

US Department of Homeland Security paid a visit to the home of Lucas Gage, a USMC veteran, over his comments on Twitter about Israel.

Lucas should be able to express his views about another country without fear of government intervention or intimidation. Visiting someone's home based on their online comments sets a concerning precedent in the US.

The US Department of Homeland Security needs to focus on legitimate security threats, such as foreign entities that have occupied government positions, rather than targeting individuals for expressing their opinions.

Adding from tonight, May 30th.

❗️Wow. French riot police actually KILLED a university student protesting for Palestine in Paris! 🚨🇵🇸

👎Down with Macron!

🎙Full story here: https://mediaalternatif.fr/2024/05/un-etudiant-qui-avait-participe-a-une-manifestation-pro-palestinienne-est-decede-apres-avoir-ete-battu-dans-un-commissariat-de-police-france/

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
