Millions Told to Prepare for Evacuation In Mexico As Popocatepetl Volcano Ejects Ash, Blankets Town
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
853 views • 05/25/2023

#popocatepetl #Volcano #Eruption- Millions of people have been warned to prepare for a possible evacuation after Mexico raised its alert level on the Popocatepetl volcano following earthquake swarms that could signal an imminent eruption.

 On Sunday, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) raised the alert level to "yellow phase three" from "yellow phase two" on Popocatepetl, located in the states of Morelos, Puebla, and Mexico and is about 45 miles southwest of Mexico City.

 CNPC warned of more volcanic activity and ash dispersion into several nearby towns. It also recommended that residents nearby avoid outside.


Milenio TV reported the state capital of Puebla was blanketed in ash for the first time in a decade. Its airport was shuttered over the weekend. #Breaking #Volcano #News #Mexico #popocatepetl #Eruption #Warning


Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/mil...


https://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

