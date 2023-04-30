Climate change being used to enrich Bill Gates & for totalitarian control says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is this a genuine change of heart by RFK Jr? Has he changed from his previous position:
https://www.brighteon.com/d13aabce-8b0b-4e59-8b21-848ebe6faf72
Either way it's all theater, it's the UNIPARTY....don't hold out too much hope.
~The Prisoner
“Climate [change]… is being exploited by The World Economic Forum (WEF), and Bill Gates and… [other] billionaires, the same way that COVID-19 was exploited.” “To use [climate change] as an excuse to implement] totalitarian controls on society.” “And then give us engineering solutions.” “If you look… the [people] promoting those… solutions… own the patents for those solutions.” “People now see that [climate change] is just another crisis that is being used to [steal]… from the poor and enrich billionaires.” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told Kim Iverson on her show on 26 April 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2kgm3o-the-establishment-wants-these-men-silenced.-rfk-jr-explains-how-he-plans-to.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News