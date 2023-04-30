Seal of the Living God -Crusade Prayer 33

Recite this Crusade Prayer (33) to acknowledge My Seal and accept it with love, joy and gratitude.

“O my God, my loving Father, I accept with love and gratitude Your Divine Seal of Protection.

Your Divinity encompasses my body and soul for eternity. I bow in humble thanksgiving and offer my deep love and loyalty to You, my beloved Father.

I beg You to protect me and my loved ones with this special Seal and I pledge my life to Your service forever and ever. I love You, dear Father. I console You in these times, dear Father.

I offer You the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly beloved Son, in atonement for the sins of the world and for the salvation of all Your children. Amen.”



