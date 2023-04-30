BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Seal of the Living God -Crusade Prayer 33
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
44 views • 04/30/2023

Seal of the Living God -Crusade Prayer 33

Recite this Crusade Prayer (33) to acknowledge My Seal and accept it with love, joy and gratitude.

“O my God, my loving Father, I accept with love and gratitude Your Divine Seal of Protection.

Your Divinity encompasses my body and soul for eternity. I bow in humble thanksgiving and offer my deep love and loyalty to You, my beloved Father.

I beg You to protect me and my loved ones with this special Seal and I pledge my life to Your service forever and ever. I love You, dear Father. I console You in these times, dear Father.

I offer You the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly beloved Son, in atonement for the sins of the world and for the salvation of all Your children. Amen.”


Keywords
seal of the living godcrusade prayer 33book of truth daniel 10-21
