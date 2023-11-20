BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Google Buries References To Vaccinated Taylor Swift's Concert.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • 11/20/2023

Because Google, and the mainstream media in general, are worried that people might realize that Ana Benevides lost her life the night of Taylor Swift's concert because she had received the jab, and Taylor herself was onstage gasping for air for 15 seconds because she has been jabbed, now suddenly the story has been buried by Google entirely. Type her name into Google now and go to the news tab, and all you get are pages of articles about Taylor dating Travis Kelce. That's it, nothing else. There's no way a 23 year old died of a cardiac arrest because it was a bit hot in the venue. Most heat stroke deaths are elderly people over 60.

We also must remember that Travis Kelce was in an ad promoting the Pfizer jab a few months ago. This is who Taylor Swift is in a relationship with. 

Keywords
googlemainstream mediaconcertriotaylor swiftpfizercovid vaccinesstory buried
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy