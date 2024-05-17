Andrew Bridgen: I will NOT back down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I met with Andrew Bridgen at his office to discuss the threats to democracy and individual freedoms posed by global institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) and the potential dangers of giving them more power - what he told me was SHOCKING 😮
Mirrored - Dan Astin-Gregory
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
