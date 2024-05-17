Andrew Bridgen: I will NOT back down

I met with Andrew Bridgen at his office to discuss the threats to democracy and individual freedoms posed by global institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) and the potential dangers of giving them more power - what he told me was SHOCKING 😮

Join us on the Road to Geneva http://www.roadtogeneva.com

Say YES to Freedom http://www.freehumanity.org

Mirrored - Dan Astin-Gregory

Thanks to Brenda C for Link







To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/