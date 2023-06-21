BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch ‘The Sound Of Freedom’: A Spotlight on the Global Movement to End the Trafficking of Minors
121 views • 06/21/2023

Actor Jim Caviezel joins Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss his new film “The Sound of Freedom” which shines a spotlight on the epidemic of human trafficking of minors. The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent that quits his job to rescue children from global sex traffickers. Caviezel reveals a finding that 85,000 children have gone missing crossing the southern border. War Room urges you to see and share this important film to educate and end human trafficking.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking on the provided link in the source document HERE: https://warroom.org/watch-the-sound-of-freedom-a-spotlight-on-the-global-movement-to-end-the-trafficking-of-minors/

Keywords
childrenhuman traffickingwar roomadrenochromesteve bannontim ballardminorsjim caviezelthe sound of freedom
Related videos
