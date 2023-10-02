Ensuing Meth-Fueled Explosion, Man Gets Second Chance at Life With Jesus - Rodney Williams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rodney Williams was cooking meth in his trailer when a spark from a heat lamp set his entire home aflame. Paranoid and terrified, he managed to escape with severe burns - but right then and there, he was a broken man. Rodney says he gave his life to Christ on the way to the hospital, and he immediately left his more than 20 years of addiction behind him. Rodney is the founder of “Club Meth to Christ Ministries” and discusses what led him to his decades-long struggle with drugs and alcohol, and more importantly, what got him out of it: Jesus! He also talks about how every day is about making the next right choice, step by step, moment by moment.
TAKEAWAYS
An addiction can be like a relationship - it’s bad for you but you don’t want to leave it
Meth can keep you awake for days at a time and kill your appetite, which Rodney calls “fasting to the Devil”
For addicts, they need to replace their relationship with alcohol with a new relationship - and Jesus is the only perfect answer
If you suspect your kids are addicted, get them the help they need, but most importantly, pray for them
