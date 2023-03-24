BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cashless Society: Palm Scanners Rolled Out, Florida Makes Stand Against CBDC's, Bank Crises Explodes
- Amazon's palm-reading payment technology was first introduced at numerous Whole Foods locations in California, enabling customers to pay for their groceries by scanning their palms at checkout terminals rather than using cash or a card. Now Panera Bread is experimenting with Amazon's cashless payment system as the war on cash marches on.On Wednesday, Panera Bread announced plans to roll out a "contactless payment method" to several stores with additional locations in the coming months. The bakery-cafe chain has over 2,000 locations, and its loyalty program has 52 million members.

While elites around the world – those in political power and in control of top financial institutions – are very much rallying around the plans to introduce central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), in Florida, the state's governor has a different take on where things should be headed.

In fact, radically different – Governor Ron DeSantis thinks CBDCs should be banned.

Addressing a press conference from behind a podium that had the words “Big Brother's Digital Dollar” attached to it, DeSantis repeated what critics of the CBDC push keep saying.


Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/...

https://www.blacklistednews.com/artic...

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/yel...

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-650...


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

