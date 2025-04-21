RT News - April 21 2025 6AM GMT

April 21, 2025

A ceasefire in name alone - Moscow accuses Kiev of repeatedly violating the Easter truce, which has now come to an end. That's as Washington itself, stresses it may walk away from peace efforts, if progress is not made soon. This comes as the US reportedly pushes on Ukraine to accept territorial concessions and drop its NATO aspirations. Alongside those demands, would apparently be Washington's official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia. 'Full of lies' - that's the angry reaction by the Palestine Red Crescent Society over an Israeli report into the massacre of 15 Gaza medics last month, saying that it 'justifies the killing and shifts responsibility'. This comes as over 30 people are killed across Gaza in IDF strikes on residential buildings and what are supposed to be 'safe zones'. RT visits a once major educational facility, which has become a shelter for displaced Palestinians









