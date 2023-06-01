BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 5.31.2023 Milktoast, Epstein Island, Comey, DeSantis, Trump, UKRAINE, PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 06/01/2023

LT of And We Know


May 31, 2023


Well, there is always a reason for Trump to start highlighting folks that we normally think we can trust… one of those is Kayleigh. We will look at this and see some connections here, find out more about the exposure of Epstein, Desantis attempts to get ahead, Ukraine pain and more on the WOKE agenda falling apart.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html


Our food is filled with poisons

https://t.me/InevitableET/6423


The DeSantis camp is engaged in a propaganda campaign to smear Trump for COVID lockdowns https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46628


Trump never issued a national lockdown (or reopen) order because he never had the power to do so as President https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46630


LEGO turns TRANS! https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46673


JUST IN: Former Australian Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi drops bombshell — https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46744


JUST IN: California proposes bill — If passed that will allow for the TERMINATION OF BABIES up to 28 days old.. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46798


Kayleigh against Trump https://twitter.com/fjb4587/status/1663750897984487424?s=20


Day after 2022 midterms..Kayleigh https://twitter.com/_johnnymaga/status/1663738425143336966?s=20

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2r6sm8-5.31.23-milktoast-epstein-island-comey-desantis-trump-ukraine-pray.html


Keywords
trumpnewscomeyrussiachristianwokeukrainepraydesantiskayleighepstein islandltand we knowfighting for lifeexposing evilmilktoast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy