Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/mrna-vaccine-contamination-issues-worsen/
New data unearths extensive DNA contamination within mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Now, regulators in Canada and Europe are acknowledging its presence. Meanwhile, researchers in a new preprint paper, are finding correlations with DNA contamination levels and severe adverse reactions.
POSTED: November 3, 2023