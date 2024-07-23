Dr. Jane Ruby: OFF BIG TECH GRID WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the recent Crowstrike-Microsoft global IT outage, Dr. Jane discovered an example of how being off the grid of big tech and the corporate evil can protect you and make your life easier. And watch as Trump begins to surround himself with PURE EVIL globalists like JD Vance, a Peter Thiel creation, and Blackrock's Larry Fink, and many others like Vivek who will walk you all back into the horrors of the C19 MORE mRNA destruction, while making money on. your loss.