Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 19, 2023 - LAWLESS! Blue states to allow CRIMINALS to freely steal, rob, kidnap and murder with NO BAIL, no jail

0:00 Intro

3:17 RFK Jr. vs Trump

10:51 Stealth aircraft

17:35 Zombies

28:22 LAWLESS!

40:05 Control grocery prices or face new taxes

1:01:51 Russia





- Economically illiterate Canadian government threatens grocery retailers over food #inflation

- Chicago Mayor wants government-run grocery stores where shoplifting costs are covered by taxpayers

- Massive money printing and covid lockdowns are the real causes behind inflation and supply chain chaos

- Illinois becomes first US state to abolish cash bail for murderers, kidnappers, burglars and other criminals

- It's THE PURGE! Get ready for massive crime wave across Illinois and LA County

- US military loses F-35 fighter jet, then finds "debris" - no one is buying the flimsy story

- Georgia recycling facility explodes, burns up in latest sabotage of US infrastructure

- NYC erupts with protesters screaming at AOC over illegal immigration / migrant INVASION

- #Russia has DOUBLED its military output, defying western sanctions

- NATO artillery rounds cost $6000 each to manufacture, while Russia makes them for $600

- Russia is "out-industrializing" the West

- NATO leaders claim they can throw 3.5 million soldiers at Russia... but armed with WHAT EQUIPMENT?

- It would be a SLAUGHTER of NATO troops via Russian #artillery

- Reminder: US Army War College predicts 100,000 U.S. casualties PER MONTH in a war with Russia





