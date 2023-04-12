© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a collection of photographs that I took of an old homeplace in Platte County, Wyoming. It displays various artifacts surrounding the house and barn, as well as the dwelling's interior. It evokes a sense of nostalgia for the families who lived in this homeplace over numerous decades during the twentieth century. It is a reminder of a past lifestyle that was prominent in Wyoming in the early stages of its history.