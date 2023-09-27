© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov just bought this $7 million villa in Cannes, as a small wedding gift for his daughter.
Courtesy of US tax payers!
🤬🤬🤬
Let's hope the "Big Guy" got his 10%
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link