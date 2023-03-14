We Went to East Palestine: What We Saw May Shock You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We went down to East Palestine for a week to get residents’ side of the story after the Ohio rail disaster. People told us they’re getting sick and their pets are dying, while Norfolk Southern is trying to cover it up.
The Holler | @heyjohnrussell reports.
More Perfect Union is a new nonprofit media org with a mission to empower working people.
Learn more here: http://perfectunion.us/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS