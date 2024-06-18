6/17/24 TRUMP DomiNATION! $1T Ukraine, Biden 2B Replaced! DRAFT, VIC

6/17/24 The Daily Mail announces today that Trump has defeated Biden! The next move is to replace him. NATO Countries sign $1T Executive Agreement to fund a 10 year war with Russia & reject Putin's Peace Deal. WY rolls out a ChatGPT Mayor "candidate" for Cheyenne! And much more...





Trump Best Speech in 2024:

https://rumble.com/v50qmoe-live-president-trump-speaks-at-the-peoples-convention-in-detroit-61524.html





Please Take ACTION: For Kari Lake! Canvass Training!

https://karilake.com/





Daily Mail says Dems plan to Replace Trump: "Trump has already beat Biden"

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13481849/democrat-plot-biden-replacement-clinton-obama-pelosi-schumer.html





10 Years, $1T: "Peace Summit" Fraud:

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-06-16/swiss-right-wing-leader-calls-ukraine-summit-an-embarrassment





https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-swiss-peace-summit-/32994896.html





AI Running for Mayor, Cheyenne, WY:

https://futurism.com/the-byte/ai-investigation-running-mayor-wyoming





Mike Leahy Court Appearance Report:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/tennessee-stars-michael-patrick-leahy-provides-update-after/





Vanderbilt U's Brain Lab: Psychosis Research:

https://lab.vanderbilt.edu/body-mind-brain-lab/current-studies-page/





https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a28067965/gloria-vanderbilt-children-family/





https://www.forbes.com/sites/natalierobehmed/2014/07/14/the-vanderbilts-how-american-royalty-lost-their-crown-jewels/





Biden's Title 9 Ruling Blocked in 6 States!

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/federal-title-ix-transgender-rule-blocked-in-6-more-states-5670096?utm_source=RTNews&src_src=RTNews&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2024-06-17-4&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2024-06-17-4&utm_medium=email&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY%2BcqYhIHzOHA%2BaAG8GZWBgq0P6XXGJSQBECxDVeFYXs%3D





Counterfeit Titanium: Boeing, Airbus:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/boeing-airbus-holes-titanium-faa-b2562757.html





