Latest Updates on Tulkarm Military Operation
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
As the military operation continued in the city of Tulkarm and its camp at dawn, it extended to reach the Nour Shams camp. The occupation forces closed all roads leading to the camp. From the beginning of the aggression, the occupation forces opened fire at a car carrying displaced persons. Sondos Shalabi was martyred along with her fetus, and her husband was seriously injured. Later, it was announced that another girl was martyred and a number of others were injured. The occupation forces turned many houses on the outskirts of the camp into military barracks and imposed a closure on the camp as well. This aggression extended to the outskirts of Kataba and Dhnaba, and snipers were set up in them, in addition to the continued storming of the Tulkarm camp and the city for the fourteenth consecutive day.

Reporting: Tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 09/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

