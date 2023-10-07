Zecharia Sitchin - Nuclear Weapons 2024 B.C.

In 1985, Zecharia Sitchin put forward a credible scenario for the use of nuclear weapons to the west of Sumer, at a date which coincided with its mysterious downfall. Sitchin states the exact year is 2024 BC. Sitchin says that his research coincides with many biblical texts, and that biblical texts come originally from Sumerian writings. Chronologically, the destruction of the space centre, Sodom and Gomorrah and the fall of Sumer can all be tied together c. 2000 BC (the era of Abraham). The Sumerian lamentation texts clearly link the “evil wind” to the events in Sinai, by their references to “a great storm directed from Anu”, a “storm in a flash of lightning created” and by stating “in the west it was spawned”. If we accept the story of Sodom and Gomorrah as an eye witness account, there occurred an explosion so powerful that it can be compared to the use of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. This story is treated as myth because our paradigms do not allow the existence of nuclear weapons four thousand years ago. It is also tempting to dismiss the tale on account of the reference to Lot’ s wife, who turned back and became “a pillar of salt”. However, it does not sound so ridiculous when we learn that several studies have suggested the term “salt" to be a mistranslation. If we were able to read an original Sumerian version of the event, we would find the word NIMUR, meaning both salt and vapour. Thus Lot’s wife may have become “a pillar of vapour”. Several ancient texts have now been discovered, paralleling the Biblical narrative, but predating it.arisethelegends.wordpress.com/2009/03/24/nuclear-catastrophe-2024-bc/