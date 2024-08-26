BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"HACKING MINIONS" WITH RNA & CARBON nanotubes 2016
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
8 months ago

102 Weaponizing Nanotechnology and hacking humans defining the boundaries Chris Roberts GrrCON 2016 https://youtu.be/LUaZoovPIwQ?si=oQ2vgD1NnsYjmgT6

.

Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html

.

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE

https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html

.

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G

https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html

.

MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks - SYNTHETIC BIOENGINEERING IN Vivo with SMART MATERIALS

https://rumble.com/v5cclbh-323073773.html

.

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html

trump20242030covid
