© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Super Bowl Trumped | Ep. 599 The Elderly Man with Poor Memory Won’t Work
Moving from Big Box to your box
Grid Down | Chow Down
#Hereistheevidence
Paper Ballot please
R https://wfaf.org/petitionthankyou-mobile/
Sponsors:
Mike Lindell ‘s
My Pillows
# 800-976-9429
Use Promo: APCOSHOW
https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow
Check out the store!!!
# 800-966-1472
MEEHANMD
Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!
Functional & Preventative
Medicine Practitioners
Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off
Find us here:
ApostolicconservativesTV.com
Frank Speech
Apostolic Conservatives Show
https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216
Fox Hole
https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929
#TruthSocial
https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones
Telegram
https://t.me/ApostolicConservati
#Getter
apostolicshow
Please support:
Cash App: $apostolicconserv
Music: David Derrick
Source links:
Pastors for Trump Registration
http://www.pastors4trump.com/georgia
Matt Gaetz exposes Fed. Grants to attack us
https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/107664
Police State Biden
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/police-state-emails-released-jim-jordan-expose-how/
JoeBama not charged because he’s old.
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/pWeVweShc9RAUrXx/?mibextid=FBR331
Byron Donald
https://x.com/repdonaldspress/status/1756730692115796044?s=46
Ben Bergquam exposing illegal pipeline through jungle
https://x.com/benbergquam/status/1756824696442519775?s=46
VoterGA press briefing
https://rumble.com/v4c7szk-press-conference.html
Bill Gates with 20 Shell companies to buy NE land
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-hide-purchase-nebraska-farmland/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240118
Rap song : They use to love Trump
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1a1EvLr8R1/?igsh=Z2c0ajY1ZDk5amY2