Blaphemy of Lil Nas X, Jay-Z, & Kanye West. Faith & Politics On Rise. Beware That No Man Deceive You

New Lil Nas X song promo featuring imagery of rapper as Jesus dubbed 'demonic,' 'blasphemous'

Lil Nas X's new single 'J Christ' is expected to be released Jan. 12.





Social media users attacked what they considered to be a "demonic" new preview for rapper Lil Nas X’s upcoming single "J Christ."





The rapper dropped an image for the song that features him as Jesus Christ on the cross while a group pulls it into place. He also attached a GIF of himself as Jesus on a golden cross that transforms into a kind of angelic armor around him.





"MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST JANUARY 12, 2024 00:00 EST BE THERE!" Lil Nas X wrote on X Monday.





