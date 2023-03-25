Trump speaks out on possible Indictment, DeSantis, 2024 & Biden Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump speaks out on possible indictment, DeSantis remarks, 2024 & Biden agenda in NEWSMAX exclusive
#RobSchmittTonight #2024 #DonaldTrumpFULL-LENGTH EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump joins "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss potential politically-motivated indictment by the Manhattan D.A., 2024 and thoughts on DeSantis, the failing Biden agenda and more. Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes. Watch NEWSMAX on the Free NEWSMAX App or find your NEWSMAX cable/streaming provider here: https://newsmaxtv.com/findus
https://youtu.be/TuurnmKNauk