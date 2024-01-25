Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anna Perez: Did the WEF Just Reveal the Plan To Rig & Steal Future Elections?
channel image
Leona Wind
322 Subscribers
44 views
Published a month ago

Klaus Schwab just suggested that AI will replace elections in the future. This news comes as Donald Trump begins to successfully fight back against the election interference in his campaign. But is he really fighting back successfully? Or does the deep state have one last trick up their sleeve that could destroy elections forever?

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabanna perez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket