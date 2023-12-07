The Forever Chemical Scandal | Bloomberg Investigates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PFAS chemicals are used in thousands of products aimed at making life easier. But the chemicals are now almost everywhere, including in human blood, and are being linked to severe health problems.
Correction Note: At 37:45, this video incorrectly identifies the year Minnesota's ban on PFAS in food packaging will begin. The ban takes effect in 2024.