COUNTRIES COLLAPSE INTO CARTELS & CHAOS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
June 29, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:
AS SOVIETS FELL SO DOES CCP!
CHINA & USA FALL TOGETHER!
CORPORATE CARTES VS BANDIT REGIONS!
NEW FAILED-STATES LEADERS: HUNTER & RILEY!
SCARED SCOTUS DOWNS AA -SO WHAT?
Never get stuck in an emergency. Visit our sponsors:
➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http: //PratherDeal.com
➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x1gpy-countries-collapse-into-cartels-and-chaos.html