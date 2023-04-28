The path to victory is achieved with an open heart.



The main character in Frank Herbert’s Dune uses a mantra to overcome his fears:





"Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past me, I will turn to see fear's path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain."





And from the book of Psalms:





“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”





Fear is natural, but to dwell there only breeds despair. The power of our free will is most pertinent in the mind where we have sway over our thoughts, focus, and decisions.





Staying positive isn’t just for restorative retreats on the beach. It’s the solution to every problem we face.





Even under the highest stress, the military is trained to maintain Esprit de Corps at all levels. A common spirit of a group inspiring enthusiasm, devotion, and honor for that group.





Positive feelings prevail in every endeavor. Even in battle.





Artificial Intelligence seems to understand this as well. In Clif High’s recent Shadow Wars..., A.I. program, Chat GPT, was prompted to help develop a story about a world that has been ruled for thousands of years by a non-human species that hides in the shadows and uses media, government, and education to brainwash the masses and control them with fear.





Chat GPT was asked:





What strategies and tactics could the awake humans employ to defeat the enemy and awaken humanity?





The A.I. program said that:





Ultimately, the key to unlocking the trapped minds of normal humans will be to appeal to their innate desires for freedom, autonomy, truth, and transparency.





It recommended that the awake humans should expose the truth, mobilize the masses, and build alternative institutions that serve these values of individual freedom.





