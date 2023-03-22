BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ZEROTIME ING DE-BANKS Maria!!! Zeee Media HITS BACK At Channel 9!
133 views • 03/22/2023

Zerotime with Maria Zeee


March 22, 2023


In an Australian first, ING Bank has DE-BANKED an independent journalist at a time that suspiciously coincides with a Channel 9 hit piece on "domestic terrorists". Is this the beginning of the social credit system in Australia, with Maria Zeee being Patient Zero?

Can Australians now expect to be de-banked by ING and other banks for speaking out against the government, big pharma, financial institutions and the New World Order?


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


big pharma, nwo, new world order, australia, social credit system, banks, domestic terrorists, financial institutions, banking crisis, speaking out, channel 9, patient zero, maria zeee, zerotime, ing bank, de-banked
