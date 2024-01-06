The crucial context to the genocide in Gaza The Listening Post (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/tkUfWf7crEM?si=Q2LevQwQNLfLgF8f
Jan 6, 2024 #Aljazeeraenglish #news #gaza
After three months of destruction, displacement and the killing of Palestinians, we take a deep dive into the way the Gaza story has been covered.
Since the attacks on October 7, The Listening Post has interviewed a range of experts on the news coverage - what’s missing in it, and how it has helped enable the crimes being waged on Palestinians in Gaza.
In this special edition, we’ve compiled three interviews - with one journalist, one expert on human rights and another on digital rights. They talk us through the way the media - through their news coverage - have helped pave the way to a genocide.
Contributors:
Francesca Albanese - United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories
Marwa Fatafta - MENA Policy and Advocacy Director, Access Now
Mariam Barghouti - Writer and journalist
Transcript available on YouTube page
