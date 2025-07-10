BrightLearn - GMO Myths and Truths: A Citizen's Guide to Genetically Modified Crops and Foods by Claire Robinson

Claire Robinson’s book "GMO Myths and Truths" challenges the claims made in favor of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), arguing that the science contradicts industry-backed assertions of safety and benefits. The authors, having monitored GMO science since the 1990s, dispute claims that GM crops increase yields, reduce pesticide use, or enhance nutrition, exposing these promises as exaggerated or false. They highlight the unpredictable nature of genetic engineering, which differs starkly from natural breeding due to random gene insertion, biochemical changes, and potential health risks. Regulatory oversight is criticized for relying on industry-funded studies and the flawed "substantial equivalence" principle, which ignores unintended alterations in GM crops. Health concerns are raised—citing animal studies showing toxicity and organ damage—while long-term safety studies remain scarce. Environmental harms include herbicide-resistant "superweeds," increased pesticide use, soil degradation, and biodiversity loss. Cross-pollination risks make GM contamination irreversible, stripping farmers and consumers of choice. Despite industry opposition, transparency in labeling is framed as an ethical necessity. The book concludes that GM crops fail to fulfill their promises, advocating instead for sustainable agricultural practices that prioritize environmental and public health over corporate interests.





