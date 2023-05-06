The New Atlas: Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Atlas at:-
https://youtu.be/4DmN8tGNlGU
6 May 2023Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts
- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”
- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;
- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;
- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;
- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;
Retweet this tweet tagging the US embassy in Ukraine, HRW, and Amnesty International:
Please tweet and tag the following people/organizations to pressure them to do their supposed jobs!
