The New Atlas: Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts (mirrored)
181 views • 05/06/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Atlas at:-

https://youtu.be/4DmN8tGNlGU

6 May 2023Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts


- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”


- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;


- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;


- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;


- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;


Retweet this tweet tagging the US embassy in Ukraine, HRW, and Amnesty International: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic/status/1654677154851098625


Please tweet and tag the following people/organizations to pressure them to do their supposed jobs!


https://twitter.com/SecBlinke

https://twitter.com/ChileMFA

https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv

https://twitter.com/hrw

https://twitter.com/SophieHRW

https://twitter.com/KenRoth

https://twitter.com/amnestyusa

https://twitter.com/UN


References:


Daily Beast - ‘Red Pill’ Dating Coach Gonzalo Lira, Accused of Shilling for Putin, Is Arrested in Ukraine:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/gonzalo-lira-red-pill-dating-coach-who-is-accused-of-shilling-for-putin-is-arrested-in-ukraine

Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office - Foreign Blogger Who Publicly Supported the Russian Federation (VIDEO):


   • За клопотанням 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYmc7XTiCOA

BBC - Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT (2014):

   • Neo-Nazi threat i...  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY


Reuters - Ukraine’s neo-Nazi problem (2018):

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-ukraine-commentary-idUSKBN1GV2TY

The Hill - Congress bans arms to Ukraine militia linked to neo-Nazis (2018):

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/380483-congress-bans-arms-to-controversial-ukrainian-militia-linked-to-neo-nazis/

United Nations - Conflict-related civilian casualties in Ukraine (2022):

https://ukraine.un.org/sites/default/files/2022-02/Conflict-related%20civilian%20casualties%20as%20of%2031%20December%202021%20%28rev%2027%20January%202022%29%20corr%20EN_0.pdf

Human Rights Watch - Ukraine: Widespread Use of Cluster Munitions (2014):

https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/10/20/ukraine-widespread-use-cluster-munitions

Amnesty International - Eastern Ukraine: Both sides responsible for indiscriminate attacks (2014):

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2014/11/eastern-ukraine-both-sides-responsible-indiscriminate-attacks/

AFP - Surgeons in Ukraine's rebel Donetsk confirm cluster bomb usage (2014):

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/surgeons-ukraines-rebel-donetsk-confirm-cluster-bomb-usage-205747196.html


Where to Find My Work:


Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic


Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863


Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support my Work (and thank you!):


Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235


Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainewag the dogkievzelenskygonzalo lirapuppet regimedombass
