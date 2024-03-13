TikTok Bill Passes US House - more Censorship Ramps Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bytedance now has 6 months to divest from TikTok, otherwise the app will be banned in the United States.
China’s 🇨🇳 foreign ministry released a statement that this form of bullyism will backfire.
Indeed, it already has. As censorship ramps up, public trust and approval of the U.S. government continues to plunge downward. China 🇨🇳 and the multipolar world only stand to benefit.
Cynthia... the real reason? I suspect that Israel doesn't like the massive amounts of pro-Palestine Tik-Toks compared to pro-Israel's few. ADL and I'm sure the Zionist Lobbyist and Zionist Christians in DC have made it clear TT had to go.