TikTok Bill Passes US House - more Censorship Ramps Up

Bytedance now has 6 months to divest from TikTok, otherwise the app will be banned in the United States.

China’s 🇨🇳 foreign ministry released a statement that this form of bullyism will backfire.

Indeed, it already has. As censorship ramps up, public trust and approval of the U.S. government continues to plunge downward. China 🇨🇳 and the multipolar world only stand to benefit.

Cynthia... the real reason? I suspect that Israel doesn't like the massive amounts of pro-Palestine Tik-Toks compared to pro-Israel's few. ADL and I'm sure the Zionist Lobbyist and Zionist Christians in DC have made it clear TT had to go.