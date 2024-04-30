'Biden Is Out Campaigning': Trump Laments Spending Day In NYC Hush Money Trial. President Trump lamented being stuck in court today during a rant to reporters outside his NYC hush money trial hearing.

NEW—President Trump addresses the press as his NYC trial resumes:

"We begin again..."

"You probably saw last night that Jack Smith got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. It was released late last night and it's a big story."

"The documents case is a hoax, created by them for election interference purposes. That one looks like it's going asunder."

"The whole thing is a hoax. All of them are hoaxes, including the civil cases. They're controlled by the White House, they're controlled by Democrat judges and prosecutors... and the people are getting it."

"The public has figured it out because the poll numbers are the highest they've ever been."

They want to send him to prison for 700 years. He remains stoic under the circumstances.