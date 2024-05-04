BELLS PALSY TV PRESENTER, CONTINUES TO PUSH LIES !!

TV presenter UK Cat Deeley on "This Morning" tv show, continues to collude with others on the Vax lies and cover up injuries and murders, whilst she tries to speak out of one side of her mouth with Bells Palsy caused by the CLOT SHOT VAX POISON.

Notice as well when she starts mentioning the deadly blood clots, her male co-presenter starts nodding in agreement of this, fact and they quickly cut away from him agreeing with this statement.